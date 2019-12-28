UPDATE: Police have found the jet skis and suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – *UPDATE* – Medford Police have confirmed they’ve located the jet skis and have a suspect in custody.
Two jet skis were stolen from a storage facility on Vilas Road Friday night. A picture was taken by a witness as the skis were being taken just before 5 p.m. Friday. Medford Police shared this photo online.
The vehicle and trailer were last seen travelling west on Vilas Road. The witness said the Dodge Durango was dark blue. The passenger was the only suspect seen and police say she’s described as a skinny woman wearing a hoodie.
The stolen trailer has Arizona plates. If you see the trailer or have any information on the suspects, call Medford Police.