UPDATE: Police searching for Vehicle after Armed Robbery in Medford

Medford, Ore — Medford police are on the lookout for a vehicle seen leaving an armed robbery this morning at the Econolodge on Riverside Avenue.
Police are on the lookout for a brown 2008 Volkswagen Touareg SUV with the license plate 500 EWT.
According to police, just before 8am an armed robbery occurred in or just outside one of the rooms.
Two vehicles raced away from the scene before one of the vehicles crashed on Eastwood Drive in Medford.
No one was hurt in the crash and it’s unknown what kind of weapon was used in the robbery or what was stolen.
Witnesses at the motel say they heard the commotion, then saw two vehicles collide into each other in the parking lot.
“They ran down, she got into this little white car, and pulled around here and they were trying to get out, she’s trying to block them in, because they had her purse, I don’t know, and they rammed her and they did a little accident here and they both took off,” said Theresa, a witness to the incident.
If you see the vehicle do not approach instead call 911.
