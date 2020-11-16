Home
Upgrade to Grants Pass’ Lawnridge Park

Upgrade to Grants Pass’ Lawnridge Park

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A new sidewalk was added by the playground at Lawnridge Park in Grants Pass.

It will help park-goers avoid having to walk across the lawn.

The playground area at the park was originally constructed as an island detached from the public sidewalks on Manzanita and Hawthorne avenues.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »