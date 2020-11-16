Upgrade to Grants Pass’ Lawnridge Park

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A new sidewalk was added by the playground at Lawnridge Park in Grants Pass.
It will help park-goers avoid having to walk across the lawn.
The playground area at the park was originally constructed as an island detached from the public sidewalks on Manzanita and Hawthorne avenues.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.