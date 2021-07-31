Home
Upper Rogue Comm. Ctr. hosting ‘Rocking the Rogue’ event

Upper Rogue Comm. Ctr. hosting ‘Rocking the Rogue’ event

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

SHADY COVE, Ore. — Shady Cove plans on rocking out tonight, or rather, the Upper Rogue Community Center is hoping to treat residents in the area to some fun.

The event is happening now and will wrap up later around 8 p.m. at the Upper Rogue Regional County Park.

Live music, food trucks, and a raffle are some of the fun things being offered.

The organizers says their community deserves some fun after a rough year.

“We wanted to get back to some form of normalcy and this was our original idea and secondly we wanted to thank all of our volunteers. Our community center is run entirely by volunteers,” said URCC Chairman, Bob Bellah.

If you want to learn more about the community center, visit upperroguecommunitycenter.com.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »