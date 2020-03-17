Home
US Congress plans on passing family focused bill

US Congress plans on passing family focused bill

Local News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World Video , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke on about the bill congress is working on to relieve some stress during the pandemic.

“The key elements of the bill that we should pass tonight or tomorrow focuses on the impact on families,” Sen. Merkley said

Sen. Merkley says the bill would allow people to receive free test kits for the virus, as well as sick time for people to get better. He hopes the country can adopt a testing system that’s similar to South Korea’s, where people could do drive up testing and receive the results the following day.

If passed, the bill will also cover people who are laid off due to the virus, and assist with unemployment insurance.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »