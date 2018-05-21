Home
US Forest Service launches new app

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new app is helping you explore more of the Pacific Northwest.

The US Forest Service launched the Pacific NW National Forests app today.

The app helps users find hiking trails, campsites, and picnic and boating areas. Using your phone’s GPS, it can connect you with areas that you may not have even known were nearby.

In addition to bringing people outdoors, the app provides info on current fires, road access, and more.

The Pacific NW National Forests app is only for iOS users right now. An Android app is coming soon.

