US Rep. Bentz meets with Jackson, Josephine co. leaders over illegal marijuana concerns

Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter November 10, 2021
November 10, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore — Us Congressman Cliff Bentz is continuing his week-long trip in southern Oregon with a stop in Medford Wednesday, to discuss the county’s ongoing concern regarding illegal marijuana grows.

Bentz spoke with Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino, Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer, and state representatives Kim Wallan and Lily Morgan at his Medford office.

Bentz brought up the November 5th letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland – highlighting their urgent help from the federal government to assist law enforcement in attacking illegal grows. Bentz asked local leaders to submit more concrete numbers and photos of the issue, to help them get more resources approved.

“We got to bring in to play the humanitarian disaster that is occurring right in front of everybody,” Bentz said. “I need help communicating that. I think its a powerful argument but I need pictures, testimonials, I need something.”

Bentz shared that the FBI is on standby to help, whereas their request for the Drug Enforcement Administration is still pending. Bentz noted the Department of Homeland Security will also be assisting later in the month.

 

 

