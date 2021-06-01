US Sen. Wyden speaks to media after briefing with US Forest Service

MEDFORD, Ore.– Oregon’s Senior United States senator sat down with fire agencies in Medford this morning to discuss this years fire season.
At a press conference afterward, US Senator Ron Wyden says its all hands on deck.
He says the dry and hot conditions across the west should ring every alarm bell for Oregonians.
He says he’s shocked to see such high temperatures while we’re still in spring.
With multiple fires currently burning in the region, he says now is the time to take action.
Senator Wyden said, “This scorching weather presents a very cold reality of what were going to be dealing with today, and in the days ahead.”
US Forest Service officials were also present at the outdoor press conference.
The agency said this is the driest April and May we’ve had in over 100 years.
Senator Wyden highlighted his plans to combat dry fuels and hazardous conditions.
He says he’s working to get federal funds to support firefighting agencies in Southwest Oregon.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.