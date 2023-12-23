UScelluar donates $1k worth of warm clothes to Kids Unlimited Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore.- UScellular donates $1000 worth of warm clothes to Kids Unlimited Oregon.

According to the company, the warm clothes donated through its “Gift of Connection” program will go to support low-income Medford students and their families. They say Kids Unlimited does so much for the community and they just wanted to find a way to pitch in. The donation to Kids Unlimited is one out of forty donations UScellular is doing across the country for their 40th anniversary. They added that the goal of this donation program is to help connect people during the holidays.

