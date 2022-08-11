UScellular donates $30k to the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley

SOUTHERN OREGON, —UScellular is donating $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.

This summer the organization serves over 300 kids a day across its Grants Pass, Cave Junction and Talent locations.

The funding will provide access to STEM learning and experiences.

UScellular hopes this will engage more youth in STEM programming by accessing more technology and staff.

“It’s just providing opportunities on a daily basis that are extremely fun that they don’t really realize they are learning and they are providing great skills for engineering or computer tech or science and using those experiences and relating them to a career field, said Jessica King with the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.

Since 2009, UsCellular has donated nearly $22.6 million to nonprofit organizations across the country.