VA SORCC holds active shooter training

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The VA SORCC facility in White City conducted an active shooter training this morning. Everyone on campus treated it as if it was a real life threat with emergency vehicles and role players.
“From some of the most recent events, active shooter is something that is in the forefront of peoples’ minds,” Edgar Duffy, Emergency manager, said.
At 10 a.m. a mass notification went out to all campus buildings to start the drill. Role players acted out the scenario with full costume makeup.
Fire District 3, Jackson County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and VA Police all responded to the scene within about five minutes. After they took a suspect into custody, three people were treated for injuries.
“The staff and veterans need to know, they need to know how to respond and protect themselves,” Duffy said.
Every year the VA holds a mass casualty scenario. Last year it was a bomb threat and this year, they chose an active shooter drill. Preparation for next year starts next month. They said the next emergency training will involve some sort of natural disaster.
