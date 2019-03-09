Home
Vaccination rates in Jackson County unchanged

MEDFORD, Ore. — No measles cases have been reported in southern Oregon.

Jackson County Public Health officials say the measles scare across the Northwest isn’t motivating more people to get vaccinated locally.

They say there have not been any changes to local vaccination rates, but they encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

