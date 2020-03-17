Vargas sentenced to life in prison for 2018 Klamath Falls murder

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is sentenced to life in prison for murdering a 22 year old mother of two.
23 year old Uriah Alejandro Vargas did not address the court as he was sentenced to life in prison.
Vargas killed 22 year old Melina Ghost by cutting her neck with a knife in March of 2018.
He left her to die in the street.
Lea Coss is Melina’s mother. “It devastated me. It shattered everything that I am. I’m not the same person that I was, and neither is my family.”
A collage of photos of Melina was on display in the courtroom.
NBC5 asked Coss what kind of a girl her daughter was. “Happy. Never liked to be sad, never liked to see anybody sad. Very alive.”
Several family members spoke to Vargas about their loss at Tuesday’s sentencing.
While the judicial process is now over, Coss isn’t sure sentencing provides closure.
“It will.” Notes Coss. “Right now, I’m not sure how to feel. I’m not sure that it is closure just yet.”
Vargas pleaded ‘guilty’ to murder charges in late February as part of a negotiated agreement.
He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served 25 years in prison.
