Veteran shot at White City VA appears in court

Medford, Ore. — The veteran shot by an officer at the White City VA last week made his first court appearance Monday.

Gilbert Negrete is facing several charges including unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty.

Detectives say Negrete was in for a scheduled appointment last Thursday when he started pacing and, according to workers, making paranoid statements.

At one point, police say, he pointed a knife at an employee.

According to detectives, VA Police first tried to stop him using non-lethal force.

They eventually fired a single shot, hitting Negrete in the upper chest.

