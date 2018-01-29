Veteran shot at White City VA appears in court

Medford, Ore. — The veteran shot by an officer at the White City VA last week made his first court appearance Monday.
Gilbert Negrete is facing several charges including unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.
On Monday, he pleaded not guilty.
Detectives say Negrete was in for a scheduled appointment last Thursday when he started pacing and, according to workers, making paranoid statements.
At one point, police say, he pointed a knife at an employee.
According to detectives, VA Police first tried to stop him using non-lethal force.
They eventually fired a single shot, hitting Negrete in the upper chest.