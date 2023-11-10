Veterans Day: Celebrations, Freebies and Discounts

There are several Veterans Day events coming up this weekend as well as more than a dozen locations around the region offering freebies and deals to the men and women who’ve served.

The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

11:00 a.m. Veterans Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.

11:20 a.m. Jubilee Park, Cave Junction, Ore.

11:30 a.m. Canyonville City Hall, Canyonville, Ore.

11:35 a.m. Downtown Roseburg, Roseburg, Ore.

11.55 a.m. Veterans Day Parade, Redmond, Ore.

12:20 p.m. Southern Ore. University Raider Stadium, Ashland, Ore.

Ashland Boy Scouts and American Legion-Ashland Post 14 will cook up and serve a free breakfast for veterans starting at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Ashland Elks Lodge, 255 Main St., Ashland.

Eagle Point’s celebrations kick off with a Veterans Day walk. Walkers will meet at 10:00 Saturday morning at Centennial Plaza and they’ll make their way to the high school gym for a ceremony. Afterwards a free lunch will be provided for Veterans.

Central Point Parks and Recreation will honor all who served during a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Oregon Fallen War Heroes Memorial at Don Jones Memorial Park, 223 W. Vilas Road.

The city of Shady Cove and Cub Scout Pack 62 will hold a flag-raising ceremony honoring veterans and those who sacrificed at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Shady Cove City Hall.

Douglas County will be having their 68th annual parade that will make its way through downtown Roseburg starting at 11:00am. The parade it just of 66 across America that is officially recognized by the National Veterans Day Committee.

This Saturday your visit to Crater Lake National Park is free. The National Park Service says it invites all visitors to all its parks for free for Veterans Day. It’s all to honor our service members. Saturday is also a fee-free day for the US Forest Service.

Here’s a list of free meals and discounts in honor of Veterans Day (information from USA Today):

Applebee’s – Get a free full-size entrée while dining in-restaurant. There are seven meals to choose from.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on Saturday at Buffalo Wild Wings when you show a valid ID while dining in the restaurant.

Circle K – Get a free coffee in the Circle K app in honor of Veterans Day. The coupon expires on Nov. 11 and can only be used once per customer.

Denny’s – Get a free Grand Slam meal at Denny’s on Nov. 10 between 5 a.m. and noon when you show a valid military ID.

IHOP – Get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or a free Pancake Combo at IHOP on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sizzler – Get a free lunch (either a Half Dozen Crispy Shrimp, Malibu Chicken or 6 oz. Tri-Tip Steak) until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Sonic Drive-In – Get a Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap for just $0.99 on Saturday.

Starbucks – Get a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee on Saturday.

Wendy’s – Get a free breakfast combo on Saturday during breakfast hours.

Outback Steakhouse – Get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Saturday. And any veterans who come to the restaurant on Saturday also get a free $10 bonus (to redeem from Nov. 12 to Dec. 17).

Texas Roadhouse – Get a free lunch on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free lunch can be chosen from one of 10 meals.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – Veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with an in-store purchase on Saturday. Also, customers can get 25% off U.S. military-themed products, in stores and online.

Red Robin – Dine-in at participating Red Robin locations on Saturday a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries (not valid for online or to-go orders, must show proof of service).

Red Lobster – On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, Red Lobster will give all veterans, active-duty military and reservists a meal voucher for a Veterans Shrimp & Chips dinner, to be redeemed from Monday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Dec. 10 for dine-in only.

