Veteran’s Day: Events and discounts around the Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. — There are a number of events coming up for this long weekend, meant to celebrate those who have made sacrifices for our country.
Southern Oregon University is hosting a community breakfast for veterans and military at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in the Veterans Resource Center in the Stevenson Union building.
Central Point will have a Veteran’s Day Commemoration at 9 a.m. at the Don Jones Memorial Park Oregon Fallen War Heroes Memorial.
The 173rd Fighter Wing will also be conducting flyovers throughout the state on Monday morning. F-15 Eagle fighter jets will be over Veteran’ss Memorial Park in Klamath Falls at 11:00, in downtown Roseburg at 11:15, and in downtown Albany at 11:45. All passes will be around 1,000 feet above ground level and traveling about 400 miles per hour.
Plus, Veterans can get discounts at restaurants around the region including:
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries Monday.
- Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free Monday, in-restaurant only.
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.
- Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Monday, Dine-in only.
- IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
- Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
- Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu Monday.
- Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, Outback has a 20% heroes discount for military members, police officers, firefighters and first responders. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.
- Papa Murphy’s: According to the company’s website, a “limited number of our stores offer various discounts, including senior and military discounts. Please inquire at your local store as this discount is not offered or required at all locations.”
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Monday for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant Monday.
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries Monday.
- Starbucks: Free 12-ounce coffee
- Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
All national parks across the country will also be free on Monday.