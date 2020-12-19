Home
Veterans honored in 29th annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

EAGLE POINT, Ore –Many are honoring fallen veterans this weekend, around the world.
It’s the 29th annual, Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
 Across the country, at more than 2,000 locations people gathered safely to remember, honor, and teach.
Locally, the ceremony took place at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
The message was clear, remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation to value freedom.
A limited group of veterans, gathered to lay wreaths on veterans grave sites.
“That’s what’s important, is that we do it, that we remember and that we place the wreaths there and remember our fallen and those that are serving,” says Major Mchatton.
Mchatton says, that around 800 wreaths were disbursed this week in Eagle Point.
He says the ultimate goal, is to lay a wreath on every single veterans grave.

