Video shows rescue of man hit by train in Siskiyou County

DUNSMUIR, Calif. – Deputies are releasing more details after a man was hit by a Union Pacific train in northern California.
Deputies said at about 11:00 a.m. Monday, 33-year-old Kyle Hutchinson was walking near Mossbrae Falls, a natural landmark.
Hutchinson wasn’t aware the tracks were being used at the time. He was also wearing headphones, listening to music and taking pictures.
A Union Pacific train was traveling northbound on the tracks at about 10 miles-per-hour. Hutchinson heard and saw the train right as it was about to hit him. He jumped out of the way before he was seriously injured, but he was still struck by a part of the train.
The train crew said they sounded the horn several times before hitting Hutchinson, who was flown to a local hospital.
After several recent incidents over the years, Union Pacific put up trespassing signs notifying people it is illegal to access.
Deputy Mike Burns said, “The public is reminded that Mossbrae Falls is a great attraction and worth visiting but citizens are reminded it is against the law to trespass on railroad property, including railroad tracks. Violations could result in a citation, arrest, and corresponding fines. Illegal incursions on railroad property potentially endanger the violator and train employees. Always pay attention to your surroundings as well and be alert for changing environmental conditions, including moving trains and audible signals.
Union Pacific released the following statement after the incident:
At around 11 a.m. Feb. 18, a northbound Union Pacific train struck a male individual walking along the tracks near Dunsmuir, California. The individual sustained a head injury and was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital. The incident did not take place at a crossing, and there was no injury to the train crew.
The incident happened near a popular waterfall close to Union Pacific tracks. Walking on or near railroad tracks not only is dangerous but is trespassing. We ask that people stay away from trains and other railroad property, including track, trestles, yards and equipment.