Virtual Career Fair creates more opportunities for students in Oregon and Washington

MEDFORD, Ore. — Many events have gone virtual this past year because of COVID regulations and career fairs are no exception.

Junior Achievement of Oregon and Southwest Washington is hosting a self-guided virtual program for middle and high school students.

They have the opportunity to explore careers and continue their education through webinars and resources from more than 50 organizations.

Students will be able to submit questions and browse various career possibilities tailored to their skills and interests, even health care companies working hard during the pandemic.

“There are companies working hard every day to make the world a better place and make COVID go away,” Senior Vice President of Operations, Barbara Smith, said. “We have quite a few representations from the health services and those companies are working really hard, so things are going to get better and you will have a future and this is the way to help you best prepare for that future,” she added.

All materials offered on the virtual site can be saved and later emailed to students and parents.

Participants have access to the virtual material any time between March 10th and June 10th.

Register for the career fair

