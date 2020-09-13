Home
Virtual community meeting on Slater Fire scheduled for Sunday

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be held Sunday, with information regarding the Slater Fire.

The meeting with be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. through Facebook live on the ‘Slater And Devil Fire Information’ page. The meeting is specifically designed for Oregon residents, affected by the Slater Fire.

Representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, California Team 10, Illinois Valley Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Caves National Monument and Rogue River-Siskiyou NF Wild Rivers Ranger District will participate and share information about the firefighting efforts. There will be time for questions.

