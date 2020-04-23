Home
Virtual raffle raises money for Dunn House

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Women Entrepreneurs of Southern Oregon is raising money for Dunn House, a safe refuge for women and children to escape domestic violence.

The group has supported Dunn house for over seven years. This year, Weso is putting together a virtual raffle on May 14. Vice President Robynne Whitaker says with the increased domestic violence calls, the raffle is more important than ever.

“There’s a lot of need right now and as a primarily female organization, domestic abuse and violence is a cause that’s very important to us,” Whitaker said.

Both the virtual raffle and tickets available for purchase can be found on it’s website: wesoweb.org

