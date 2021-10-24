Virtual silent auction raises funding for breast cancer survivor support

ASHLAND, Ore. — Riding Beyond, a non-profit organization based here in southern Oregon, is holding a virtual ‘Healing Hearts’ silent auction this weekend.
Money raised will go towards supporting women recovering from breast cancer.
Riding Beyond uses horses to help not only breast cancer survivors but COVID-19 long-haulers, as well.
It says it hopes to revitalize people in need with emotionally, physically, and spiritually designed interactions with horses. The non-profit also offers poetry, storytelling, music, and other exercises to help refresh the body.
“It’s really vital, it makes me feel great. It gives us hope, all of us, our board of directors and volunteers, to know that we have community support,” said Riding Beyond President, Trish Broersma.
If you’re interested in supporting the cause, you can check out auction items online at biddingowl.com/ridingbeyond.
