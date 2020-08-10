Visitors cited for illegally entering caldera at Crater Lake National Park

CRATER LAKE, Ore. — Crater Lake National Park rescue staff cited a group of visitors, who were spotted in the caldera after they climbed down to the water.
On Friday, park rescue staff responded to seven people who made their own path to get to the water below Rim Village. The visitors were cited with illegal entry and creating a hazardous condition.
The park says the only safe, legal way to access the shore is Cleetwood Trail. Climbing in the caldera is not allowed.
While no one was injured Friday, visitors through the years have been seriously injured or even killed due to the unstable slopes.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.