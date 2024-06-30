Visual art performance by Beca Blake at Ashland Independent Film Festival

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Independent Film Festival held a visual art performance on Saturday evening.

The performative art statement was done by interdisciplinary artist Beca Blake.

It was about intersecting identities in the post-pandemic era.

The event was called “Origin: Intersecting,” which refers to the identity art garment that Blake began fabricating back in May.

Using her hands as well as a sewing machine, Blake assembled the new textile art in the front window of the gallery on Main Street in Ashland.

The garment is made up of references to issues of identity, freedom, rights and harmony.

“I’m hoping that, by sharing this with the community, I can help bring about this topic; discussion on this topic,” said Blake. “Maybe foster a sense of belonging a little bit more because that’s important for our communities; is for people to feel like they belong.”

The event also included new contemporary art and digital video created by Blake.

She will have an exhibition at the Scott Lewis Gallery on Friday, July 5th.

