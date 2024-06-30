Visual art performance by Beca Blake at Ashland Independent Film Festival

new contemporary art created by interdisciplinary artist Beca Blake at the Ashland Inpedendent Film Festival

Posted by Sean Walters June 29, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Independent Film Festival held a visual art performance on Saturday evening.

The performative art statement was done by interdisciplinary artist Beca Blake.

It was about intersecting identities in the post-pandemic era.

The event was called “Origin: Intersecting,” which refers to the identity art garment that Blake began fabricating back in May.

Using her hands as well as a sewing machine, Blake assembled the new textile art in the front window of the gallery on Main Street in Ashland.

The garment is made up of references to issues of identity, freedom, rights and harmony.

“I’m hoping that, by sharing this with the community, I can help bring about this topic; discussion on this topic,” said Blake. “Maybe foster a sense of belonging a little bit more because that’s important for our communities; is for people to feel like they belong.”

The event also included new contemporary art and digital video created by Blake.

She will have an exhibition at the Scott Lewis Gallery on Friday, July 5th.

Sean Walters
NBC5 News reporter Sean Walters earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Emerging Media and Digital Arts from Southern Oregon University. As a result of an accelerated academic program, he graduated in just three years. He was born in Antioch, California, then grew up in Southern Oregon. Sean loves to travel, play guitar and study filmmaking and photography.
