Volunteers help with construction at Mount Ashland

Mount Ashland, Ore.- On Wednesday volunteers helped Mount Ashland construction crews with some of the resort’s summer renovations.
Nearly a dozen people came out today to help the historic lodge make updates to some of the upstairs area. Volunteers helped to do demolition work on the ceiling panes above the bar and above the upstairs dining area.
General Manager Hiram Towle explained his goal with the volunteer work was to bring back the old charm of the lodge.
“We removed all the panels to expose the ceiling and we removed an old acoustic drop ceiling from above the bar to ya know get back to those nice tall ceilings and some of natural woodwork,” Towle says.
The construction at Mount Ashland will continue through the summer. And if you’re interested in volunteering at Mount Ashland keep an eye on the lodge’s Facebook page.