Home
Volunteers help with construction at Mount Ashland

Volunteers help with construction at Mount Ashland

Local Regional , , ,

Mount Ashland, Ore.- On Wednesday volunteers helped Mount Ashland construction crews with some of the resort’s summer renovations.

Nearly a dozen people came out today to help the historic lodge make updates to some of the upstairs area. Volunteers helped to do demolition work on the ceiling panes above the bar and above the upstairs dining area.

General Manager Hiram Towle explained his goal with the volunteer work was to bring back the old charm of the lodge.

“We removed all the panels to expose the ceiling and we removed an old acoustic drop ceiling from above the bar to ya know get back to those nice tall ceilings and some of natural woodwork,” Towle says.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics