Volunteers needed for Providence Hospice

Jackson County, Ore — With an aging population, end of life care is becoming increasingly important for the ill and elderly in our area.
That’s why Providence Hospice is asking for volunteers to step up in helping families, visiting patients, and assisting with their hospice care program.
Hospice volunteers dedicate a few hours a week to helping improve the quality of life for patients and their families in their final days.
“It gives them a sense of relief to be able to be away from home and know that somebody is there to take care of anything and everything should an emergency happen” said George Fribance, a Hospice Volunteer with Providence.
Providence is hosting 3 training sessions for interested volunteers in November.
For more information and a link to a volunteer application visit Providence Hospice Volunteer Opportunities
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.