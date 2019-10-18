Home
Volunteers needed for Providence Hospice

Volunteers needed for Providence Hospice

Local News Regional Top Stories

Jackson County, Ore — With an aging population, end of life care is becoming increasingly important for the ill and elderly in our area.

That’s why Providence Hospice is asking for volunteers to step up in helping families, visiting patients, and assisting with their hospice care program.

Hospice volunteers dedicate a few hours a week to helping improve the quality of life for patients and their families in their final days.

“It gives them a sense of relief to be able to be away from home and know that somebody is there to take care of anything and everything should an emergency happen” said George Fribance, a Hospice Volunteer with Providence.

Providence is hosting 3 training sessions for interested volunteers in November.

For more information and a link to a volunteer application visit Providence Hospice Volunteer Opportunities

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »