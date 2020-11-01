Wagon rides led by horses take people throughout historic Jacksonville on Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Some people got their spooky day started a little early. People were able to catch a ride around Jacksonville this afternoon in a wagon led by horses!
Starting at City Hall and ending in the Britt parking lot, groups of people had the chance to do a spooky wagon ride while learning more about the historic town.
The rides were based on a first come, first serve basis.
“It’s a nice little 20 minute ride and he’ll give some history depending on what the people in the wagon want to hear and we’ll just have a good ‘ol time,” said co-owner of Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, Alice Rose.
Rose says the horses are specially trained to be around crowds.
