Wanted Trail man arrested in high-speed chase

Posted by Jenna King July 23, 2024

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —We’re learning new details after a nearly 6-month-long manhunt ended in the arrest of a wanted Trail man. 24-year-old Justin Ryan Trompeter was arrested earlier this month after a high-speed chase through Medford.

OSP says Trompeter led the agency on a 20-mile pursuit with speeds reaching up to 115 miles per hour. It ended with Trompeter crashing into a tree after attempting to turn down a side road in Josephine County, according to OSP.

NBC5 reported back in February, that JCSO deputies received information that Trompeter was hiding with the children, ages 6 months and a year and a half, deep in the surrounding woods of Jacksonville.

“Great interagency effort, multiple police departments were involved and worked well together, I’m proud of everybody, I’m glad everybody’s safe and he’s in jail,” said Seargent Jesse Ainsworth with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trompeter is in Jackson County Jail facing several charges including second-degree child neglect, domestic violence assault, and reckless driving among others.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
Jenna King is the 6pm anchor and our Feature Reporter at 10pm and 11pm for NBC5 News. Jenna is a Burbank, CA native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at Oregon she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through her internship with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Anchor / Feature Reporter
Skip to content