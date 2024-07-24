Wanted Trail man arrested in high-speed chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —We’re learning new details after a nearly 6-month-long manhunt ended in the arrest of a wanted Trail man. 24-year-old Justin Ryan Trompeter was arrested earlier this month after a high-speed chase through Medford.

OSP says Trompeter led the agency on a 20-mile pursuit with speeds reaching up to 115 miles per hour. It ended with Trompeter crashing into a tree after attempting to turn down a side road in Josephine County, according to OSP.

NBC5 reported back in February, that JCSO deputies received information that Trompeter was hiding with the children, ages 6 months and a year and a half, deep in the surrounding woods of Jacksonville.

“Great interagency effort, multiple police departments were involved and worked well together, I’m proud of everybody, I’m glad everybody’s safe and he’s in jail,” said Seargent Jesse Ainsworth with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trompeter is in Jackson County Jail facing several charges including second-degree child neglect, domestic violence assault, and reckless driving among others.

