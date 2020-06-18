Home
Wastewater for ag proposal gets public hearing in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A proposal to use treated waste water to grow crops was the focus of a public hearing in Klamath Falls Wednesday night.

A hearing held in February had to be postponed after too many people showed up to testify.

A ‘socially distanced’ hearing was held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Wednesday.

The Klamath County Planning Commission heard from the public.

Planning Commission Chair Randy Shaw explains the issue before the board is on land use.  “It would be the establishment of a recycled water facility being applied for by the South Suburban Sanitary District.”

District Director Michael Fritschi says the project would save water, and money.

“Our recycled water project, we’re looking at between 50 to 65 million.”  Fritschi estimates.  “For upgrading the treatment plant, anywhere form 110 to 130 million.”

The project would involve building an 11 mile pipeline to an 88 acre storage reservoir in the North Poe Valley area.

Opponents are concerned about property values, smells, and groundwater contamination.

“I don’t wish this on anybody.”  Notes Poe Valley resident Lisa Stringer.  “Would the people at the Running ‘Y’ want this in their front yards?”

All of those who testified during the three and a half hour hearing were opposed to the project.

The applicant did not attend, but requested that the record be kept open.

“The planning commission will convene, they’ll take testimony, and the public record will stay open for 7 days.”  Board Chair Shaw explains.  “There will be no decisions made tonight.”

The commission is expected to make a recommendation to the county commissioners by the end of July.

If you missed the meeting, you can still comment on the proposal here:  https://www.klamathcounty.org/225/Planning-Division

A hearing on an alternate location for a 95 acre storage pond on Reeder Road will be held at the fairgrounds at 6:pm on Tuesday, June 23rd.

