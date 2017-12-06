Water bill increasing for Talent residents

Talent, Ore.- Residents in Talent will soon see an increase in their water bill.
Wednesday, the city council approved an ordinance to impose a surcharge increase for the city of Talent’s Parks Commission.
Currently, residents are paying $3 a month, but starting in 2018, it’ll bump to $5.
The council says the additional funds will go towards capital improvement projects and maintenance costs.
