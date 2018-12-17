“We are one” interfaith gathering in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Dozens of people came together Sunday afternoon to focus on unity at an interfaith gathering.
Local religious leaders and community members gathered at First United Methodist Church in Ashland.
Native American, Muslim, Catholic, Jewish, and Protestant traditions were shared through spoken text and music.
Organizers of the event say they hope to bring prosperity to the community and the world.
“It’s a big and fun event,” James Hetland. “I think we spend a lot of time thinking about what makes us different and this is a great time for everybody to come together and be together and to sing and to read and share traditions.”
Organizers say it takes a lot of work to put on the event and they hope to do it again next year.