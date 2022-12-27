Weather causes delays for holiday travel in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled over the holiday weekend, caused by several large winter storms.

Some travelers coming through MFR told us, flights to areas like New Mexico and Southern California had no issues at all, but others were not so lucky.

One traveler who preferred not to appear on camera told us all of their flights out of Portland were canceled, so they drove all the way to Medford to catch a flight out of state.

Another traveler says the weather made flying cross country a nightmare.

“It was supposed to be eight and a half hours with a layover from Denver. It turned out to be about 30 hours now, with overnight, so it’s been a long flight and I am very tired,” said Mikinzie Murphy.

Murphy says flying into Medford was impossible on Christmas because of the dense fog.

She says they had to stay in San Fransisco overnight to wait out the weather.