Weather making search efforts difficult for missing OSU student

ALSEA, Ore. – Harsh weather is making the search, for an Oregon State Student from Klamath Falls challenging.

22-year-old steven Mainwaring went missing on December 18th, in the Prairie Mountain area near Alsea, west of Corvallis.

His step-mom says a search began on December 31st, in the area around his last known location.

She says locals joined in the search, including members of the Oregon national guard, local police deputies, and volunteer firefighters.

Mainwaring’s dad says Steven is an experienced hiker and is believed to have food.

“Hopefully we find him safe and sound that’s the most important thing, and also for the searchers because the last thing we want is for someone to get injured looking for our child,” said Gabriel Mainwaring, Steven’s Dad.

He says the weather has been working against search efforts, with new trees falling every day, and strong winds and rain making a search from the air impossible.

Anyone with information about Mainwaring’s whereabouts is asked to call 541-766-6911.