Web portal connects volunteers with disaster relief organizations

SALEM, Ore. – In the wake of the devastating Almeda Fire that swept through the Rogue Valley last week, many people want to help, but they may not know how as needs are still being identified in what will surely be a long recovery.

The Oregon Military Department’s Office of Emergency Management is operating a “Disaster Volunteers and Donations Portal” to connect people with verified disaster relief organizations.

The website has options for people to register as volunteers, businesses that want to donate, and registration for agencies that want to help either financially or through volunteering.

For more information, visit https://oregonrecovers.communityos.org/

