Wednesday marks one year since Bootleg fire in Klamath county, third largest in state history

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter July 5, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore — The 2021 Bootleg fire ripped through much of Klamath and Lake counties – destroying more than 400 structures, and provided an uphill battle against firefighters. 

The fire started on Fuego Mountain in the Freemont Winema National Forest on July 6th, 2021. It was sparked following a lightning storm in the area 10 days prior.

 

“It was a long fight,” Jennifer Case, spokeswoman with the Oregon Department of Forestry Klamath/Lake district, told NBC5 Tuesday. “It was unusual to see a fire grow that fast, but the conditions were set up for a large incident.”

 

The fire, described as a “mega fire” because it burned more than 100,000 acres, quickly exploded within days. It ultimately merged with the Logg fire in neighboring Lake County.

It’s currently listed as third largest fire in state history, after it burned about 413,000 acres. The Bootleg fire also consumed around 400 homes and buildings.

Officials said the fire doubled in size every 24 hours, and even forced crews to retreat daily due to the dangerous conditions.

“It was just difficult because we had already been running and gunning since April,” Case said. “We already had large fires before Bootleg so just the lack of resources in the area was just difficult.” 

The emergency prompted strike teams from across Oregon, and neighboring states to assist in the weeks-long battle.

The intensity of the Bootleg fire created its own weather – in what the National Weather Service says is “unusual.” The fire formed multiple pyrocumulus clouds, which later turned into several thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Many community gathered at the Sprague River Community Center at the time, and shared food, water, and other critical evacuation supplies.

 

During the midst of devastation, crews shared a photo of The Lodge at Summer, with a sign titled, “thank you fire fighters.”

 

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content