Weekend fire closes multiple Medford businesses

Posted by Ethan Quin June 24, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Minute Market and some neighboring businesses on Oakdale Avenue are closed following a fire that happened over the weekend.

Around 7:30 Sunday night, Medford Fire Department with help from Fire District 3 and the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to reports of a second alarm-fire at the Minute Market on South Oakdale Avenue.

When they arrived, crews said fire could be seen coming through the roof and down the side of the building.

According to MFD, the fire appears to have started near the back of the market. Workers next door at the Taqueria El Gallo, tell us they heard an explosion before seeing smoke. That’s when crews came to contain the fire.

MFD says there were no civilian or firefighter injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Marlynn Castillo, a manager for Taqueria El Gallo, says they are waiting to hear from fire officials on when they can reopen. Until then, the two businesses in the same building as Minute Market, Taqueria El Gallo and Neff’s Laundromat remain closed.

Oakdale Avenue, which was closed to traffic Sunday night, is now open.

