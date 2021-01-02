Home
Talent couple welcomes new year baby in Ashland

Talent couple welcomes new year baby in Ashland

Local News Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Rogue Valley’s first baby of the new year was born this morning at 4:14 a.m.

The beautiful baby girl was born at Asante Ashland Community Hospital to Talent couple, Laurie and Tyler Davis. Her name is Iris Anne Davis.

She weighs 8 pounds 2 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Asante welcomed 3 other New Year babies, including a boy at 8:11 am and a girl at 9:54 a.m. at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. At Asante Three Rivers Medical Center a baby boy was born at 8:07 a.m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »