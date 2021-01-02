Talent couple welcomes new year baby in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Rogue Valley’s first baby of the new year was born this morning at 4:14 a.m.
The beautiful baby girl was born at Asante Ashland Community Hospital to Talent couple, Laurie and Tyler Davis. Her name is Iris Anne Davis.
She weighs 8 pounds 2 ounces and is 20 inches long.
Asante welcomed 3 other New Year babies, including a boy at 8:11 am and a girl at 9:54 a.m. at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. At Asante Three Rivers Medical Center a baby boy was born at 8:07 a.m.
