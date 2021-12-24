“We’re exhausting all hope,” brother of missing Grants Pass woman asks community for help

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The family of a missing Grants Pass woman is holding out hope for their loved one. It’s been nearly two weeks since she disappeared.

39-year-old Rachael Behnke is a mother of four. As the holidays are nearing the family told NBC5 News it’s getting harder and harder. She was last seen turning right on Redwood Highway toward the coast, but never cross the border.

“We’re exhausting all hope. Until we know otherwise, that’s where we’re going with it. We do know if she got stranded up there something else happened that, you know, it’s, it’s pretty glim,” said Kevin Behnke, Rachael’s brother.

Kevin said they are looking for snowmobiles and horses to look in the snow. Also if people have hunting game cameras, they are looking for those as well.

If you want to help click HERE for any information.