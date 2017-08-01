West Medford residents say tire slashing is a concern

Medford, Ore.- Neighbors on some West Medford streets say they may be the victims of gang crimes. Dozens of tires have been slashed. over the last few nights. Residents voiced concern and frustration with the tire slashing to NBC5 News today.
People living in West Medford along Oak, Summit, Clark, and Broad Streets said their tires have been slashed more than once.
One family of four has installed 16 cameras on their house because of it. While in West Medford NBC5 News didn’t spot any tires that were slashed, but we did speak to one business owner who thinks crime he’s dealt with in the past is related to the tire slashing.
Some of the residents in West Medford think the tire slashing is gang related but Medford PD has yet to speak on that.
Since a post about the recent crimes was posted on Facebook there have been more than 50 comments.
Most of them are people who have had their tires slashed or have been a victim of violence in the area.