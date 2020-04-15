Home
What renters need to know during the pandemic

OREGON — With new laws regarding paying rent there are a few quick tips tenants should know.

With Governor Kate Brown’s executive order, there is a moratorium on evictions prohibiting landlords from evicting anyone based on a no-cause termination or not paying rent.

It says it’s also illegal for a landlord to charge for late fees until June 30.

‘That doesn’t mean people can’t or shouldn’t be paying their rent during this time, it’s just if they can’t, what they need to do is letting the landlord know that and they’ll still have to pay catch up after the 30th,” Joseph Fichter, Center for Non-Profit Legal Services, said.

It is also recommended tenants who have lost their jobs due to covid-19 tell their landlords in writing and send in proof of loss of income as soon as possible. Many landlords are willing to work with you.

