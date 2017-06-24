What the future holds for the Jackson County jail

.
Medford, Ore.– Overpopulation in the county jail is a hot button topic and an issue in many areas across the country.
Despite the re-opening of the jails basement many in the community are concerned about the size of the jail and crime in the community.
With 292 beds in the Jackson County Jail, there isn’t enough space for some repeat offenders…. like Steven Martin.
He was recently arrested in connection with an I-5 stabbing.
NBC5 News spoke with Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler today, who said the department is aware of the need for more space…. but the first step will come from an outside source.
According to Sheriff Sickler the evaluation will take place sometime between now and November.
After that the Sheriffs Office will host a community meaning to explain the results of the evaluation and what the next step will be.