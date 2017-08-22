Home
What to expect if you didn’t wear eclipse viewing glasses

Medford, Ore. – If you’re one of the few who watched the eclipse without the proper sunglasses, you may want to head to your optometrist as soon as possible.

Looking at the sun without the proper protective glasses can cause a retinal burn. That burn creates a scar on the retina.

Local eye doctors say the scar would be in the center of the eye and would be noticeable within hours of viewing the eclipse.

“Basically what you look at would have your central vision would be nothing there. It would be like a doughnut,” Medford optometrist Dr. Dennis Kantor said

The scar on the retina is permanent. If you are seeing symptoms of this retinal scarring it is recommended by medical professionals that you see your eye doctor immediately.

 

