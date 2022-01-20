What’s in store for the future of GP’s Urban Campground?

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Several non-profits met Wednesday to discuss the concept of bringing an urban campground to Josephine County’s largest city. Originally planned for 1750 South East N Street, it would provide a place for homeless people to stay while offering case management programs.

The AllCare Community Foundation told the city council it was stepping back from its plan in November after it was met with concern from the community. Efforts are still being made to get more feedback from the public.

“We’ve got partners that can work together, we’ve got city support to let them work together, people have identified some tools, some funding some logistics, I think we’re in a much better place moving forward this year than we have been in the last 7 or 8 years,” said AllCare volunteer, Sam Engel.

For now, the city council is working on deciding how best to move forward with a plan.