What’s on next week’s ballot for southern Oregon voters

Up to voters—a plan to create a new jail district to build and support a new $66 million Jackson County Jail. Homeowners would pay an estimated 87 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, that comes to an extra $261 per year for a $300,000 home.
The first portion of funding for a new Medford sports and events center, including a pool, is also up to voters. It’s not on the ballot but if voters approve two measures related to the city’s lodging tax, the city is planning to take steps to build a new $60 million facility.
Voters will decide who will face off for Oregon U.S. Representative Greg Walden’s seat in Washington D.C. in November. Seven Republicans and four Democrats have thrown their hat in the ring. Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District has been held by Republicans since 1981. It’s also the state’s only seat in D.C. held by a Republican.
The City of Ashland is asking residents to support an $8 million bond proposal. The funds would make city hall seismically safe, along with repairing the community center and Pioneer Hall. Ashland property owners would pay 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, equating to $60 a year for a home assessed $300,000.
Jackson County Circuit Judge Lisa Greif is being challenged for her seat on the bench by Traffic Court Judge Joe Charter. Controversial texts from the judge to a former OnTrack employee, who was suing the addiction recovery organization, were released last fall.
Some changes in county leadership are also coming to southern Oregon. Commissioner positions are open in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Curry counties.
You can either mail your ballot or drop it at any local ballot box. Ballots in Jackson County can be dropped off at Ashland, Phoenix, Eagle Point and Rogue River libraries as well as the elections office on West Main Street in Medford.