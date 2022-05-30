White City drive-by shooting under investigation

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in White City.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, at least one person in a vehicle fired shots at an unoccupied parked vehicle on Avenue E near Atlantic Avenue.

Nobody was injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the weapon appeared to be a 12-gauge AR-style semi-automatic shotgun. The ammunition used was small pellet “birdshot.”

Deputies said the victim’s vehicle was struck four times in areas that were intended to “show force.”

The suspect’s vehicle is presumed to be a first-generation Kia Forte without license plates. At this point, the suspects are unknown.

Anyone with further information is asked to call JCSO at 541-774-8333.