White City plant evacuated due to fluorine gas leak

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A gas leak and small fire shut down portions of West Antelope Road from Table Rock to Kirkland Road earlier Tuesday.
Multiple agencies responded to the Linde Specialty Gases plant around 9:15 a.m. when some fluorine gas leaked inside of a gas cabinet. When the fluorine hit the air, it sparked a small fire.
The facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution as firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
Officials say although the gas is hazardous, it was contained to the cabinet.
Plant manager Brian Mattingly explained, “It is toxic, but it was in a gas cabinet and the employees were not in the area and no one was in any danger.”
The cause of the leak is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.