White City property wastes about 800,000 gallons of water per month, according to MWC

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A White City mobile home park’s water is shut off affecting a handful of residents. This comes after the Medford Water Commission said the property owners would not fix a 5-year water leak.

Five years, that’s how long the Medford Water Commission said White City’s Bunny Trail Mobile Home Park has been leaking water.

“At the beginning of November we sent a letter letting the property owner know that if the leaks were not repaired within the next month, the water would be shut off to the property,” said Julie Smitherman, Medford Water Commission.

The agency said the property owners have previously fixed the leak, but it’s progressively gotten worse. Potentially even damaging the land and property.

“It seems to be a waiting game and I wish it wasn’t that way. But we have not heard from the property owner and I believe the tenants haven’t heard from the property owner either,” said Smitherman.

Now the agency is saying enough is enough

“This is just an exorbitant amount of water waste,” said Smitherman, “It’s about 800,000 gallons a month”.

But it comes at a cost. Not to the property owners, but to the handful of residents who now live there without running water.

“After so long of this occurring we had to make the decision, a very difficult decision,” said Smitherman.

The Medford Water Commission said they are in contact with the tenants connecting them with various resources.

NBC5 News reached out to the property owners Monday. They declined to comment.