White City trucking company seeking qualified drivers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A truck driving recruiter in White City says truckers are needed now more than ever.

Doug Sabin with F.V. Martin Trucking says many trucking companies are struggling to find drivers.

He says his company currently employs 85 people, yet he has 20 jobs that need to be filled.

He says demand is high and F.V. Martin Trucking Company has more work than workers.

“Our need is particular, it’s local, but the need around the country is huge,” Sabin said.

Sabin says the company is also open to hiring more women drivers.

If you’d like more information, visit fvmartin.com.

