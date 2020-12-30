Home
White City VA expecting more doses of Moderna vaccine

White City VA expecting more doses of Moderna vaccine

Local News Top Stories , , ,

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The White City VA Rehabilitation Center & Clinics, also known as SORCC, spent last week distributing the Moderna covid-19 vaccine to on-campus employees and patients.

VA officials told NBC5 the process has been overall smooth. Tuesday they expect to vaccinate another 100 people on-site. On the first day of distribution, the facility anticipated only giving 20 people the vaccine. Instead, it gave 90 people their first round.

Now, they are expecting another shipment so they can continue vaccinating the veteran community.

“I received a UPS tracking number this morning for an additional 200. And we anticipate that to arrive on station tomorrow. So really excited,” said Dr. Christina Cellura.

She hopes to receive weekly vaccine shipments to cover the volume of veterans who want it.

After vaccinating on-site people, the facility is shifting to vaccinating high-risk veterans.  Currently, officials have identified 680 veterans in the Rogue Valley who fall under that category.

Click HERE for the original article.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »