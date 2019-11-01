White’s Country Farmstand closing for foreseeable future

Medford, Ore — It’s the end of an era for a local farm stand that’s stood as a family friendly connection to Medford’s farming roots.
“It was just a great place to relax and have fun, that’s what it came down to,” said Lanessa Pierce, Marketing and Events Manager for White’s Country Farm.
Harvest season ended early for White’s Country Farm. The quaint 7 acre property on Highway 238 in Medford is closing for the foreseeable future.
“Got new owners back in 2018, we kind of tried it for a while, we don’t know what’s going to happen for the farm stand, he has plans for it but it’s different from what our vision is,” said Pierce.
Lanessa Pierce helped run White’s, which was well known, as much for its local produce as it was for its harvest season events.
“We were a little bit on the cutting edge too, even though we had the small town farm stuff, we wanted to bring out to have adults to have kid fun,” she said.
For her, and many others it was more than just a farm stand.
“My daughter cried yesterday, she didn’t find out until yesterday, she started bawling said no more farm, they were almost raised on the farm we were here all the time.”
As for what the future holds, it remains to be seen, the new owners have been quiet about their plans, and they aren’t making statements yet.
For Pierce, she just hopes the spirit of the 70 year old farmstand is preserved.
“So many people are sad which makes us know that what we did was really good,” said Pierce.
Pierce says the new owner has shown interest in updating parts of the farmstand and doesn’t believe there are any plans to tear the building down. We made efforts to contact the new owner, but have yet to hear from them.
